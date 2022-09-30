Brokers Set Expectations for QHSLab, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of QHSLab in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for QHSLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for QHSLab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.81.
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
