Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TU. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. TELUS has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,180,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 54.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

