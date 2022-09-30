Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 9.6 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBRT opened at $10.66 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 333.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

