B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $149.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. 325 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 355,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 762,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

