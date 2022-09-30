Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

