Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.85.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$69.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.70. The stock has a market cap of C$947.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.03. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$37.90 and a 52-week high of C$109.29.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.21) by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.85 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.