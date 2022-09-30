Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 124.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

