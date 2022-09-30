Wedbush Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

FITB stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

