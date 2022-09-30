Brokers Set Expectations for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Flagshp Cmty Re alerts:

Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.