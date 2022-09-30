Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

