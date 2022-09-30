Cormark Comments on Cargojet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$202.64.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$115.51 on Friday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$208.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$147.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.20 million.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

