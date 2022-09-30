Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 63,753 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66.

