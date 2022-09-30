Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,219 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $38,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.32.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

