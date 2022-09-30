Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 51,420 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 380,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $96.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

