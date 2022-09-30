Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.74 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $227.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average of $226.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

