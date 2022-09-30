Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236,522 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.29% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $33,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,464,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $40.76 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

