iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

