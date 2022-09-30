Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Snowflake by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $170.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.