Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Reduced by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $28.32 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

