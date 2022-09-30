Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after buying an additional 169,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,180,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $240.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZPN. Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.40.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

