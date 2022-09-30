Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,292,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Down 6.4 %

WOLF opened at $104.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.58. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $142.33.

Insider Activity

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.