Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.92. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

