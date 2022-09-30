IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IAC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 224.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

