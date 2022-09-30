HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.92.

HUBS opened at $274.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.82 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.21 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

