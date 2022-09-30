Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $37,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $404.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

