Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $10,763,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $517.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.82. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.88 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

