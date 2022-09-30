Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,509,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,358,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,040,451 shares of company stock worth $227,105,344. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

