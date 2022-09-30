Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

