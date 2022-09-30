Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

KRNT stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

