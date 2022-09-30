Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.09 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $37,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $198.28 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

