Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,643 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 12.40% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $39,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $89.79 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.88 and a one year high of $95.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.30.

Featured Articles

