Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,270,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 200,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRH Stock Down 1.3 %

CRH Increases Dividend

NYSE CRH opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.