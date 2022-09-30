Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Progyny by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $23,652,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

