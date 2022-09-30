American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.08.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

