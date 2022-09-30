Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $239.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

