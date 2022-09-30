Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DCPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $17.62 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

