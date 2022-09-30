Icon Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 51,924 shares during the last quarter.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

KIDS stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

