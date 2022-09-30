Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $691.82 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $635.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

