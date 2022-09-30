Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

