BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BHP Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 362,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 88,405 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

