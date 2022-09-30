Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,437 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,712,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 825,388 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

