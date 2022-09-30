Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,422 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of A10 Networks worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 835,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 140,724 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $105,687.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.42 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

