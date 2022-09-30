Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,129,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,078,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,067,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $19.96 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

