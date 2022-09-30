Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

XEL stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.