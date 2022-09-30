Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,073,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 161,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

