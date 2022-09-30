Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NiSource by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

