The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,744,997.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock worth $54,068,982. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

HSY stock opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $168.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

