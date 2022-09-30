Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

