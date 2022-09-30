Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117,628 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,463 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUV opened at $8.41 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

