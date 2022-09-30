Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 71,973 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 111.20% and a negative net margin of 344.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $142,556. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

